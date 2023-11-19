The company encourages betting on its surprise game of the year more than ever.

Electronic Arts offers you one of its surprise games to end the year

2023 has been an important year for Electronic Arts. The company has launched the renewed EA Sports FC 23although it has also released important games such as Dead Space, remake of the original 2008 title; Wild Hearts, the company’s considered Monster Hunter; either Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, sequel to one of the new successful sagas. To all these titles we should add a EA Originals proposalwhich has finally gone unnoticed.

It was last August 22 when EA launched Immortals of Aveuma game developed by Ascendant Studios, founded with Dead Space and Call of Duty veterans. This magical shooter was designed for a first-person playerfocusing on the story of how Jak joins the Order of the Immortals in a fight to save the world.

The game stood out for being one of the first big bets developed in Unreal Engine 5, but the analyzes of Immortals of Aveum pointed out that the title remains half-hearted by not exploiting its story or game mechanics. Luckily, EA now announces a update full of new features, a reduction in the price of the title and a demo for consoles and PC.

Immortals of Aveum, one of the big bets of the year

Immortals of Aveum is half price on PS5 and Xbox Series, that is, for €39.99, while for PC it is at the same original price, €59.99. In addition, all platforms have a demo available which allows you to start the adventure of the game before betting on acquiring the title.

Finally, the Ecolectionist update (1.0.6) released on November 16 has added new playable content, equipment and story along with the possibility of starting a new game + or choosing the Great Magnus difficulty to increase the challenge of the game.

