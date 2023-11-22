If you are a regular player of any multiplayer title or spend time in the online mode of a game, you have surely come across a user who keeps insulting everyone. Something that many developers punish in different ways, generally prohibiting them from playing. And this is what has happened to a gamer, who, according to what he says, was banned from all of his games, but not just the multiplayer ones.

And of course, it would make sense if what he had done was totally wrong on several levels, to the point of being indefensible or that we would even be glad it happened to him. This is because sometimes inappropriate actions by players, such as insults or cheating, result in bans in many games. However, this user claims that he cannot play any Electronic Arts title, for a simple offense.

According to the player on Reddit, where he shared a clear image of the ban, he was banned for the four letters “stfu”, an abbreviation of “Shut the f*** up” or “Shut up mi3rd4” in Latin Spanish in the chat Apex Legends. And now, the player claims that he cannot start either the multiplayer titles or the single-player titles that he purchased. He explains that he cannot log into the “EA App” and therefore cannot access his games.

Something that I personally believe to be true is that it is too severe a punishment for an insult. Something shared by many users who responded to their publication, who consider that EA’s decision is excessive, arguing that access to articles paid for with their own money should not be prohibited due to a violation of language. Some even suggest that such a ban could be illegal in the European Union. However, others point out that if the banned user was accessing the games only through the paid “EA Play” subscription, the situation could be different.

EA explains on its blog what this statement implies and what actions could be sanctioned. According to EA, if the statement is not followed or the user agreement is violated, certain account functions may be restricted and access to some or all EA services may be revoked. However, EA does not differentiate between single-player and multiplayer games.

Anyway, although many single-player games now incorporate online components; For example, “Dragon Age: Inquisition” offers a multiplayer mode accessible from the same menu as the single-player mode, banning all games, even those purchased, for a simple offense seems too harsh for many in the community. of players.

