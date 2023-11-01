The date is still top secret as is the location chosen by the two

Paulo Dybala and Oriana Sabatini they decided to take the plunge. The two have been engaged for 5 years and the Argentine made the marriage proposal to the singer in the center of Rome in The Trevi Fountain. La Joya gave her an expensive ring and they posted the photo of her on Instagram of her writing, “Forever.” The video, however, was shot by Paredes who then published it in a story. The date is still top secret as is the location chosen by the two. Many comments under the post including that of Alvaro Morata: “Long live my children”. Then followed the greetings of Chiara Ferragni (“congratulations”), Nicolas Tagliafico and other teammates from Argentina. Great joy for Dybala who in the meantime is about to return to the field. On Sunday against Lecce he will be available again Mourinho.

October 31, 2023 (changed October 31, 2023 | 3:30 pm)

