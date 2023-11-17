La Joya in Argentina for the double commitment to the national team: “Mourinho? He cares a lot about me, I’m fine now”

A birthday with a view of the Bombonera and the Maracanà, where his Argentina will face Uruguay and Brazil. And more than a thought for Rome and its Oriana, who she will marry soon. Paulo Dybala celebrates his thirtieth birthday in a special way, in Buenos Aires with the national team where he is obviously “happy to be back after the injuries. Now I’m physically fit, I’ve recovered well.”

mou e ori

Speaking of Rome, Dybala’s thoughts immediately go to Mourinho, with whom he famously has a very special relationship: “He cares a lot about me, but in general he loves all Argentinians. He also has a lot of respect for Lo Celso and Di Maria and he loves Messi.” The journalists then focus on his sentimental situation: “Will these be my last matches as a bachelor? Probably, now I’ll go the other way. The transfer has arrived…. Luckily Oriana said yes, now I have the mind to think about the national team.” All while waiting for the championship to resume in Italy, where he wants to return to being a protagonist with his Roma.