Actor Dwayne Johnson, known to all by the nickname The Rock, has revealed that several parties have contacted him to ask if he would like to run for president of the United States. It all came about after a poll revealed that 46 percent of Americans would support his campaign. This was revealed by, as mentioned, himself a guest on comedian Trevor Noah’s new podcast ‘What Now?’, the actor and former wrestler said he “was truly moved and honoured” by the survey.

“At the end of 2022, I was visited by officials from different parties asking me if I wanted to run,” the actor continued. “It was all very surreal because it was never my goal to be involved in politics.” However, Johnson, who described himself as a “centrist” and “politically independent,” gave his support to Joe Biden in 2020. Although today he says he is not interested, in 2016 ‘The Rock’ confessed to GQ “that the thought of being governor or president is tempting”. A year later he told Variety that he was “seriously” considering a 2024 presidential campaign.

In 2020, The Rock became the most followed man in the United States on Instagram. The Rock has reached the figure of 392 million followers, a success for which he wanted to thank all his fans: “I love you guys and thank you! We continue to build and work hard. I have always had my say, with balance, dignity and respect and here is the result.”

Actor, film producer and wrestler of Canadian and Samoan origins, today he is “The Rock” for everyone. Born on May 2, 1972, he is the son of Rocky Johnson and nephew of Peter Maivia, two wrestlers from whom he inherited his passion for the ring. Success came with time, as repeated several times with conviction: “Over the years I have learned that consistency is the key”. Password? Work. Hard and constant.