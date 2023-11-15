Trump, the mug shot

Digital Worls Acquisition, the unusual warnings for potential investors

“Be careful about investing in this company because the owner’s companies often fail and there is a risk that the owner could end up in prison” an indication of this type is not very common in any economic document, but it becomes even more unusual when it is found in an entire chapter of the prospectus of a new IPO.

It then becomes almost “embarrassing” if the owner of the new company is called Donald Trump, former president of the United States and the probable Republican candidate in the race for the White House in 2024. It is true that the statements are written to cover your back in any type of possible legal case but in this case you are very close to the contraindications of an exhausting medical “leaflet”. The company in question is Digital World Acquisition, ready to merge with Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), owner of Truth, the tycoon’s social network.

Digital Worls Acquisition, the owner “could” end up in prison

The new aspect is that, for the first time, the hypothesis that Trump could end up in prison is not considered totally unfounded, also because 91 crimes are “hanging” over the rep leader, potentially punishable even with imprisonment. In the risk warnings section it is written that “The death, incarceration or incapacity of President Trump, or the termination or limitation of his relationship with TMTG, could adversely affect TMTG’s business.

Society largely depends on the popularity and presence of President Trump. President Trump’s reputation and relationships are critical to the Company’s business success, and TMTG’s future success will depend, in large part, on President Trump’s continued presence and popularity.”In short, the warning underlines that the entire success of the company depends on a single person. “A few words to the good connoisseur”.

Digital World Acquisition, Trump’s social network with 6.5 million followers

If you are in prison and can’t tweet clearly your company’s business can 100% suffer. And it is also true that the former president’s social network has not made the slightest dent in the strength of Twitter or Facebook, despite Trump being the real driving force with 6.5 million followers. Nothing to do with the almost 90 million silent users of X, for example.

In its warning statement the company believes it needs to attract new and above all many Republican voters in order to be attractive. And just to make matters worse, the prospectus reiterates that “Several companies associated with President Trump have filed for bankruptcy and there is no guarantee that TMTG will not go bankrupt as well. Several companies that had licensing agreements with President Trump have gone bankrupt, ergo there is no guarantee that TMTG will not also go bankrupt.” And to put a concrete example on the scale, here is the termination of Trump Hotels & Casino in 2002. Reading all this you can imagine that an investment could not be more problematic than this. This is what the IPO prospectus says.

