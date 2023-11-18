Suara.com – The news of Ragnar Oratmangoen’s naturalization became the focus of the Dutch media. According to one of the well-known Dutch media, Ragnar will soon make an international appearance with the Indonesian national team.

According to the Voetbal International report as quoted Suara.comRagnar, who will be naturalized in Indonesia, will later have a duet with Marc Klok.

“In Indonesia, he will play with a player born in Amsterdam, Marc Klok,” wrote the Dutch media, Saturday (18/11).

The figure of Marc Klok himself was once called by the Dutch media as Indonesia’s ‘David Beckham’.

The Dutch media report also stated that the figure of Ragnar, who was born in Oss 25 years ago, indeed has Indonesian ancestry. Ragnar is also said to have never played in a country’s youth team.

Voetbal International, in its review, explains Ragnar’s achievements and career journey. Starting from when he played at TOP Oss until now playing for Fortuna Sittard.

News about the Naturalization of Ragnar Oratmangoen

Previously, the general chairman of PSSI, Erick Thohir, emphasized that Ragnar had a strong desire to play for the Indonesian national team.

This was conveyed by Erick Thohir in an upload on his personal Instagram. He confirmed that Ragnar Oratmangoen was willing to defend the Indonesian national team.

“Welcome to Indonesia, Ragnar Oratmangoen!,” wrote Erick Thohir.

“Ragnar, who plays in the highest caste of the Dutch League, Eredivisie with Fortuna Sittard, is committed to defending the Red and White,” he added.

In recent times, the Fortuna Sittard player has been widely reported to be a naturalized player for the Indonesian National Team. Rumors are circulating that coach Shin Tae-yong wants Ragnar to be naturalized.

As a player in the winger position, Ragnar has quite an impressive record. From Transfermarkt’s records, Ragnar in the Dutch second caste has 96 caps with 17 goals and 16 assists.

Ragnar has actually expressed his desire to be able to defend the Indonesian National Team for a long time. In 2021, Ragnar said that he really wanted to be able to compete internationally with the national team.

This was conveyed by Ragnar when he was still playing for Go Ahead Eagles. According to him at that time, playing at international level was something he really wanted.

“I always wanted to play for the national team internationally, but for me right now, GA Eagles is the most important thing. “I’ve only played three matches in the Eredivisie,” said Ragnar as quoted by Suara.com from De Stentor.

Ragnar also emphasized that he does have a large family in Maluku, Indonesia. But he said at that time, he had never visited there.

“I am half Dutch and half Maluku. I have not been there. “It was a very expensive plane ticket, but now that we are adults, we want to go there with my parents,” he explained.