Fantastic news for those who drive a Ford F-Series Super Duty in the Netherlands: filling up your 181-liter gas tank will soon be a little less boring. From January, at least 250 petrol stations in the Netherlands will have a screen on the filling nozzle. This way you can watch Nozzle TV while refueling; here you will see movie trailers, life hacks, recipes and of course an advertisement or two.

Smarter Nozzle signed a deal with Tinq this week to install the filling nozzles with screens at 250 of the 400 unmanned gas stations, Tankpro reports. In addition to a screen, there is also a speaker in the gun, so you cannot escape the message while refueling. The screen starts playing automatically when you take the filling hose out of the holder and stops automatically after refueling.

Against boredom while refueling

The goal of the makers was to prevent boredom while refueling, but of course there is a nice revenue model behind the scenes. Well, it’s better than using your phone while refueling, because that doesn’t seem to be entirely without risk (something about static electricity). Although you may wonder whether in this society we can no longer survive two minutes without the stimulation of a screen.