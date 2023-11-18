The Ukrainian army said that on the night between Friday and Saturday Russia launched 38 drones against various targets in the north and south of the country, in what was the most intense attack since at least September 30. Ukrainian military forces said 29 drones were shot down.

In the southern Ukrainian city of Odessa, an administrative building and an energy infrastructure were hit, and one civilian was injured. To the north, however, drones damaged two buildings in the Chernihiv region, which borders Russia and Belarus. All drones heading towards the capital Kiev were shot down by the Ukrainian army.