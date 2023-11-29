Dune: Spice Wars4X real-time game set on Arrakis, arriva su Xbox X|S e Xbox Game Pass. Shiro Games and Funcom are excited to give Xbox players the first Dune game in over two decades. During the year-long Early Access period on PC, Shiro brought six major updates to the game with new factions, features, quality of life improvements, and more, as well as several community updates in response to player feedback. Reviewed by our Lelle, the work tells a lot about Villenueve’s talent.

This unique fusion of real-time strategy and 4X dynamics has been updated to be played with a controller, and the updated UI and control scheme have been designed to make Dominion of Arrakis ideal for those playing straight from the couch. Inside, you will be able to plan and chart a path to victoryexploring, controlling troops and expanding borders in a real-time world.

The themes and story of Frank Herbert’s sci-fi masterpiece extend deep into the title’s gameplay. To master the spice on Arrakis, players must balance espionage, military strength, political acumen and intelligent economic decisionsas sandworms, storms, and other factions loom from every front.

