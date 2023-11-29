In March 2024, the 2nd part of Denis Villeneuve’s adaptation of DUNE hits theaters, but in the meantime we can whet our appetites with Dune: Spice Wars

Dune: Spice Wars, the real-time 4X game set on Arrakis, is now available on Xbox X|S and Xbox Game Pass. Shiro Games and Funcom are excited to bring Xbox players the first Dune game in over two decades.

During its year of Early Access on PC, Shiro Games added six major content updates to the game, including: new factions, features, general improvements, and much more. Additionally, the studio released several updates to respond to community feedback.

This original mix of 4X gameplay and real-time strategy has been modernized so that it can be played with a controller on a TV. Its user interface and controls have been updated and redesigned to allow you to conquer Arrakis from the comfort of your couch. Plan and plot your path to victory as you explore, command your troops, and expand your borders in real time.

The themes and story of Dune, Frank Herbert’s science fiction masterpiece, transcend far beyond its mere presentation in Dune: Spice Wars, as they extend and are present deep within the game’s design. To dominate the spice on Arrakis, players must balance espionage, military power, politics and economics, while sandworms, storms and other factions threaten them from all sides.

Play alone or invite your friends to participate in a network full of conspiracies and changes of power. Choose one of the six iconic factions of the Dune universe, such as the Atreides, the Harkonnen or the Fremen, and make the most of their unique strengths.

Dune: Spice Wars is also available cross-buy when purchased from the Microsoft Store. This way, players will be able to seamlessly enjoy the epic strategy experience on both their console and PC. Explore the endless deserts of Arrakis today on Xbox X|S.

Second installment of the new adaptation of Dune on the way

Denis Villeneuve returns to the helm of the director’s chair in Dune: Part Two to give continuity to the mythical saga. Villeneuve will direct the next chapter of Frank Herbert’s popular novel Dune, with a stellar and international cast that includes new additions. The film, from Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures, is the highly anticipated sequel to Dune, winner of six Academy Awards

in 2021.

This big-screen epic continues to be based on the adaptation of Frank Herbert’s bestseller ‘Dune’ with new and returning stars including Oscar-nominated actor Timothée Chalamet (“Wonka,” “Call Me by Your Name”), Zendaya ( “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” “Malcolm & Marie,” “Euphoria”), Rebecca Ferguson (“Mission: Impossible: Death Sentence, Part One”), Oscar nominee Josh Brolin (“Avengers: End Game,” “My Name is Harvey Milk”), Oscar nominee Austin Butler (“Elvis,”

“Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”), Oscar nominee Florence Pugh (“Black Widow,” “Little Women”), Dave Bautista (the “Guardians of the Galaxy” films, “Thor: Love and Thunder”), the Oscar winner Christopher Walken (“The Huntsman,” “Hairspray”), Stephen McKinley Henderson (“Fences,” “Lady Bird”), Léa Seydoux (the “James Bond” franchise and “Crimes Beyond”), with Stellan Skarsgård (the “Mamma Mia!” films, “Avengers: Age of Ultron”), with Oscar nominee Charlotte Rampling (“45 Years,”

“Assassin’s Creed”) and Oscar winner Javier Bardem (“No Country for Old Men,” “Ser los Ricardo”).

Synopsis

Dune: Part Two will delve into the mythical journey of Paul Atreides as he joins Chani and the Fremen in a war of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. He will have to choose between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe as he fights to avoid a horrible future that only he can foresee.

Villeneuve directs a script that he co-wrote with Jon Spaihts and is based on Herbert’s novel. The film is produced by Mary Parent, Cale Boyter, Villeneuve, Tanya Lapointe and Patrick McCormick. Executive producers are Josh Grode, Herbert W. Gains, Jon Spaihts, Thomas Tull, Brian Herbert, Byron Merritt, Kim Herbert, with Kevin J. Anderson serving as creative consultant.

Villeneuve is once again collaborating with the creatives he made “Dune” with: Greig Fraser, the Oscar-winning director of photography; Patrice Vermette, the Oscar-winning production designer; Joe Walker, the Oscar-winning editor; Paul Lambert, the Oscar-winning visual effects supervisor; and Jacqueline West, the Oscar-nominated costume designer. Hans Zimmer, the Oscar-winning composer, returns to score the film. “Dune: Part Two” was filmed on location in Budapest, Abu Dhabi, Jordan and Italy. Warner Bros. Pictures has scheduled the film’s Spanish premiere for March 1, 2024.

Are you looking forward to seeing the second installment of Dune?