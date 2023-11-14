Dune: Spice Warsdeveloped and published by Shiro Games and Fancom, arrives today on Xbox. Reviewed by our Lellethe experience takes players into the Dune universe in a strategic video game, in a suspended combination of Master of Magic and real-time tactics.

During its Early Access year, Dune: Spice Wars has expanded massively across six major updatesadding several new playable factions, a host of new features, including new balance and quality of life features, and a host of other additions requested by the fan community.

Previous article

Ufo Robot: Grendizer – The Feast of the Wolves arrives on PC and console