There are still a few months left to be able to enjoy the second part of Dune -remember that its release was delayed-, but at least it comforts us to know that when it hits theaters it will do so in a big way. And what does that mean? Well then Dennis Villeneuve and Warner Bros. have decided that it will also appear in IMAX theaters. This is all we know.

A bittersweet premiere… once again

Dune: Part 1 was always planned to be released in 2020. But then, as you well know, a pandemic crossed our path and turned everything upside down. The film arrived a year later (in September in many countries and in October in the US) to delight us with a first installment that at least helped to banish an idea that we had been thinking for years: that the work of Frank Herbert It was unadaptable.

The film thus gave us a fairly good approximation to the books (always saving the distance, of course), with a fantastic setting, a very chosen casting and ultimately a production that made everyone (fans and non-fans of the books) enjoy it as well. never.

The expectation regarding Part 2 was therefore even greater. Villeneuve has already shown that the project is possible, so now he has to finish the second part of the book (more complex) with the same care as the first. We were all already rubbing our hands thinking about November 3, the moment when he was going to arrive in the movie theaters but then, a strike disrupted everything again.

The protests carried out by the actors’ union (the writers’ union on this occasion did not affect) prevented the protagonists of the saga from promoting the film and, of course, given the money invested, Warner could not allow its two big stars Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya -this year the couple are also joined by media professionals Austin Butler and Florence Pugh, remember- they will not walk the red carpet with their outfits while they publicize such a blockbuster.

For this reason, they made the painful decision to move everything and move the launch to 2024. Specifically, it will be the March, 15th when can we enjoy it in Spain (it could arrive in the US on the 1st but it is not yet certain), knowing now at least that there will be the option to also do it in format IMAX.

Bet on the most immersive format

Warner is going all out with this second installment and plans to get the most out of it. In addition to scheduling the usual theatrical release, it has also reached an agreement with IMAX theaters for its distribution, so that its content can be enjoyed in 70 mm and with the advantages of image and sound quality that this technology offers us. .

The company has just verified that this movement is a success: it did the same with Oppenheimer and the collection was so good that he wants to repeat the game with a film that deserves precisely such a format and that, without a doubt, is Dune. The director of the film about the father of the atomic bomb, Christopher Nolan, has already declared that IMAX is the “gold standard of filming”, offering an experience with more image detail and much more immersive.

Unfortunately in Spain we are going to have to choose between IMAX projection or 70 mm. As they explain well in Fotogramas, there are only 30 theaters in the world that do both (IMAX and 70 mm) and none are in Spain.

In case you opt for the IMAX, then you have 4 options in Spanish territory:

Diagonal Mar (Barcelona) Festival Park (Mallorca) Heron City Las Rozas (Madrid) Parquesur Leganés (Madrid)

While if what you want is to give the format of the 70 mmthere are three that currently offer it:

Aragonia Cinemas (Zaragoza) Palafox Cinemas (Zaragoza) Phenomena (Barcelona)

You’re going to have to choose.