Warner Bros. and Legendary advance the premiere of the Dune sequel.

The strike of scriptwriters and actors has revolutionized the release calendar of both series and films, being Dune: Part 2 one more affected. The Denis Villeneuve film that delayed its release date has moved on the calendar again, although this time it is positively. Warner Bros. and Legendary have announced that the sequel will be released on March 1, 2024.

The Dune sequel will continue the mythical journey of Paul Atreides as he joins Chani and the Fremen in a path of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Faced with the dilemma of choosing between the love of his life and the destiny of the known universe, the protagonist must strive to avoid a terrible future that only he can foresee.

This new chapter is based on the science fiction novel by Frank Herbert, trying to repeat the success of its predecessor, which despite being released simultaneously in theaters and HBO Max managed to gross 402 million dollars at the global box office. It also earned 10 Academy Award nominations, including best picture, and won Oscars for original music, sound, film editing, cinematography, production design and visual effects.

Dune reprises its star-studded cast

After a first trailer that showed in depth Timothée Chalamet (Paul Atreides) y Zendaya (Chani), the second trailer for the sequel revealed Christopher Walken like Emperor Shaddam IV, while Austin Butler will be in charge of playing Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen. She also highlights being able to see Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan Corrino, while Léa Seydoux will step into the shoes of Lady Margot. Thus the film recovers a roster full of stars

