The second part of the film directed by Denis Villeneuve advances its release date to arrive in all movie theaters in March.

Although “Dune Part Two” or “Dune: Part Two” had a release date set for March 15, 2024, Warner Bros. and Legendary decided to advance the date to March 1 of the same year. This, advancing the premiere two weeks earlier than expected.

The decision was made because Universal moved “Ryan Gosling’s The Fall Guy” from March 1 to May 3, creating a void that theater owners were eager for Dune would fill Dune will be available in a variety of formats, including IMAX and IMAX 70mm. It will run for two to three weeks in IMAX, and possibly longer depending on its performance at the box office.

Warner Bros. Discovery

Mainly, the second part of Duna was scheduled for next December. Date which was modified as a consequence of the SAG-AFTRA actors’ strike. Furthermore, this decision was also driven by Warner and Legendary, with the excuse that they did not want to release the film without the benefit of stars like Zendaya. and Timothée Chalamet.

Will there be a third part?

“The first part is more of a contemplative film. The second part is an epic and action-packed war movie. It is much denser. We went to all new locations”said director Denis Villeneuve at CinemaCon last April 2023. He himself was the one who said that he would like to make one more Dune movie to conclude his time in the franchise, an adaptation of the work of science fiction author Frank Herbert.

With new faces in the sequel, including Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Christopher Walken and Léa Seydoux and also returning cast members including Rebecca Ferguson, Dave Bautista and Josh Brolin, the film will hit all theaters on 1 March 2024.

DUNE: Part 2