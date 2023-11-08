Denzel Dumfries, together with his family, opened an orthopedagogy center in Rotterdam

Denzel Dumfries, together with his family, opened an orthopedagogy center in Rotterdam. An idea that had been flashing in the Inter player’s head for some time. The education center (DUCE: Dumfries Unlimited Care and Education), was recently opened. Dumfries outlines what the objectives are. “The idea came from my mother, who has been working in education and youth care for 35 years. Her experience inspired her to found this organization. My brother received support from youth care in his youth “, explains the player.

“I’m a footballer, I’m more of an ambassador for the organization. It’s about my mother and my sisters. They are the driving forces and they work together every day. My job doesn’t allow me to always be present since we play every three days. But as soon as the opportunity arises, I will definitely do it. In the background I provide input where necessary and obviously I have some input.”