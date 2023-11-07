The Dutchman missed the previous session and is at risk for the Champions League match in Salzburg: the coach is studying the alternatives

From our correspondent Andrea Ramazzotti

7 November – Appiano Gentile (Como)

Denzel Dumfries did not take part in this morning’s finishing session at Pinetina. In the afternoon, therefore, Inzaghi will take off for Austria with the doubt linked to the Dutch winger, a little tired after Saturday’s match against Atalanta. Dumfries remained on the bench all training and instead of him in the starting lineup the coach tried Darmian, with Bisseck in defense (for the German it would be his debut from the 1st minute), Acerbi and Bastoni. Given Pavard’s knockout, Darmian should have returned to the back three but instead he is now in the balance between covering this role and playing at full flank. It will depend on the conditions in Dumfries, which perhaps Inzaghi will clarify in the late afternoon press conference at the Red Bull Arena.

TURNOVER

Regardless of the presence or absence of Dumfries, there will be some changes compared to the team seen from the 1st minute in Bergamo. It has already been said that Darmian and Bastoni will return to the starting lineup, on the left Carlos Augusto is favored over Dimarco, while in the middle of the field Frattesi could let Barella take a breather and complete the midfield where Calhanoglu and Mkhitaryan will also find a place. Finally, in attack this morning Inzaghi tested Sanchez together with Thuram, but the decision on the Chilean’s partner has not yet been made. It is possible that Toro could also play alongside him. Arnautovic will be back on the bench. The team will return to Italy on Thursday morning and will immediately go to Pinetina to start training ahead of Inter-Frosinone on Sunday evening.