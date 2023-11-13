Avolta, revenues up 20%. Rossinyol: “We are among the giants globally”

The Avolta company – born from the merger between Dufry and Autogrill – is going through a period of extraordinary growth, with a 20% increase that will bring revenues to approximately 12.3 billion Swiss francs by the end of the year. Their ambition is to continue this growth, maintaining an annual rate of between 17% and 110% according to the roadmap expected until 2027. In a long interview on l’Economia del Corriere, CEO Xavier Rossyniol explains the strategies of agency. Avolta is one of the main European groups with a solid family root, with 23% of the ownership shares belonging to the Benetton family’s Edizione holding. This success is the result of the integration between the Italian Autogrill and the Swiss Dufry, two international leaders in the retail sector for travelers and food and beverage in airports, motorways, ports and railway stations, which constitute 80% of their overall business. Despite the creation of this new parent company, the brands of both companies remain unchanged. This operation was planned two years ago and saw the takeover bid for Autogrill, followed by the merger with the Zurich-listed company. The leadership of the new group was entrusted to Xavier Rossinyol, a Spanish manager with extensive experience in Europe, including Elior, Alibaba, Advent, Qia and Richemont.



Edizione’s commitment, together with other important shareholders such as Alibaba, Advent, Qatar Investment Authority and the luxury group Richemont, represents a strong incentive for the company to make significant investments that were unthinkable in the past. After the merger, the group distanced itself from competitors such as Lagardère, Dfs, China Duty Free, Heinemann and Ssp. Avolta invests approximately 14% of its revenues, or approximately 500 million Swiss francs per yearor, focusing their efforts on digital. Digital transformation requires significant investments, but with a presence in 75 countries and more resources than ever before, the company is able to meet this challenge successfully. In particular, in Italy, they are working to integrate the consumer experience in restaurants with purchases in shops and bars. Avolta aims to use digital for loyalty programs and digital marketing to better understand travellers’ needs. Currently, only 20% of passengers make purchases, which means that 80% of them didn’t find what they were looking for. The company uses data to better understand the desires of new generations and the brands that interest them.

The name “Avolta” reflects the company’s Italian origin and its focus on movement and energy. The name is a reference to Alessandro Volta, known for his technological innovations. Additionally, “vol” is the Latin word meaning “to fly,” alluding to the worldwide movement that is the core of the company’s business. In Italy, Avolta is planning to exploit opportunities in motorway concessions, a market that has often posed a challenge. Italy is the second largest market for the company after the United States, and there are around 80 races expected from 2024 to further expand their presence in the country. Avolta’s global success comes from the diversification of its businesses, with 37% of revenue coming from duty free, 32% from catering and 31% from convenience stores across airports and highways.

The main goal is to make the shopping experience faster and more pleasant for travelers. In financial terms, Avolta is working to reduce its net debt/EBITDA ratio to below two times, from the current 2.6 times. Dynamic portfolio management is a priority, as demonstrated by the decision to exit the less profitable market of Melbourne, Australia. Being listed on the stock exchange offers discipline and flexibility to the company, allowing them to carry out complex mergers such as the one between Autogrill and Dufry. The presence of stable shareholders and a strategic shareholder like Edizione is a key factor in achieving the success of Avolta, which is now a major force in travel retail and food and beverage globally. Going public also provides greater visibility for the company, contributing to its continued success.

