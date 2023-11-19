Suara.com – The Indonesian Air Force stated that the evacuation of the bodies of two EMB-314 Super Tucano tactical fighter aircraft that crashed in Pasuruan Regency, East Java, was hampered by weather conditions.

Head of the Indonesian Air Force Information Service, First Marshal TNI R. Agung Sasongkojati in Malang Regency, East Java, Sunday said that currently several parts of the plane had been evacuated.

“Until now, the Indonesian Air Force has succeeded in transporting several parts of the plane, but not all the parts due to weather problems,” he said as reported by Antara.

Apart from unfavorable weather conditions, the evacuation process also has big challenges considering that it has to pass through steep and hilly areas. The wreckage of the plane will be collected at Abd Air Base. Saleh Malang.

According to him, the flight data recorders from the two planes in the form of a Video Data Recorder (VDR) and Network Centric Data Cartridge (NCDC) which are needed to find out the cause of the crash of the Super Tucano plane are already at Abd Air Base. Saleh Malang.

Residents are near the wreck of the TNI AU’s EMB-314 Super Tucano tactical fighter plane which crashed in Pasuruan, East Java, Friday (17/11/2023). (ANTARA PHOTOS/Umarul Faruq).

“However, even though the NCDC can be read, the flight recorder from the aircraft must first be sent abroad to be read. For this reason, we need time to analyze it because it has to be sent first,” he said.

He added that the search and collection of items at the crash site would continue to be carried out according to weather conditions. The plane will be cut up piece by piece to make it easier to evacuate by land.

“By helicopter, it is not a possible option because apart from weather factors, it is also an extreme location. It is hoped that within the next week everything can be transported,” he said.

Two TNI Air Force EMB-314 Super Tucano tactical fighter aircraft crashed in Pasuruan Regency, East Java, Thursday (16/11) afternoon at approximately 12.00 WIB. The two aircraft, with registration numbers TT-3111 and TT-3103, were conducting a routine training session.

The plane took off at 10.51 WIB and lost contact at 11.18 WIB. Two planes lost contact after carrying out a formation maneuver and breaking through the clouds. Initial suspicions were that the fighter plane crashed due to bad weather.

In that incident, four victims died, namely TNI First Marshal (Posthumous) Subhan, TNI First Marshal (Posthumous) Widiono Hadiwijaya, Flight Colonel (Posthumous) Sandhra Gunawan and Flight Lieutenant Colonel (Posthumous) Yuda A. Seta. (Between)