November 18, 2023

The words of Pecco Bagnaia after fifth place in the Sprint Race of the Qatar GP

After a decidedly colorless Sprint Race culminating in a fifth place, Ducati rider Pecco Bagnaia analyzed his performance in no uncertain terms to the microphones of “Sky Sport MotoGp”.

“The situation is very difficult, because you work in a certain way all weekend and you have certain sensations, to the point where you don’t have to change anything because everything works well, but then you leave for the race and it’s a completely different thing. This makes me turning the balls honestly, because it’s strange. This morning with the tire used the day before, warmed up, with the start and stop and everything else I went faster on the 15th lap than the others. It’s strange, it can happen , but it happened to us at the wrong time” began the Ducati rider.

“I found myself having to fight with the grip, but until this morning it was enough for me to accompany the bike out of the corner, while today I had a big slide right from the entrance, it was quite complicated. A corner like turn 11 which yesterday I was doing in full force , today I had to take it slowly. It was a weekend in which we were managing everything perfectly, but unfortunately today we threw away seven points not because we were slow, but due to other problems and this makes me even more annoyed. e. Now we need to react for tomorrow” continued the Piedmontese.

“If everything goes as it should, I’m confident in being able to win. We need to have a bit of luck to make sure the situation is right, then we need to start well, try to avoid contacts and push, because we know well that in long races we are in advantage over everyone else and with today’s pace we could also win the Sprint” added the centaur born in 1997.

In conclusion, Pecco Bagnaia focused on the contact with Jorge Martin in the initial stages of the Sprint Race: “It’s a good thing that he did it first, because then I’ll have the chance to return the favor when necessary.”