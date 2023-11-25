November 24, 2023

Ducati, the Tardozzi-Martin controversy does not subside: “It was coming at me”

More arguments and nervousness after the free practice of the Valencia GP, the last round of the MotoGP World Championship. On the track Jorge Martin “marked” Pecco Bagnaia in the second free practice, making him nervous, but another episode occurred in the pits and caused sparks.

At the moment of the Spaniard’s exit from the pits, the Ducati team manager Davide Tardozzi, who was stationed almost in front of him, was grazed by the Pramac team rider’s motorbike.

“Tackling? I didn’t want to make any tackles – said Tardozzi -. I was behind the white line, I didn’t move. On my way out Jorge passed close to me, I had to move because he was coming towards me”.

“Was I in that position on purpose? Of course, yes, but it’s legitimate. He didn’t do anything wrong, but neither did I.”

©Getty Images