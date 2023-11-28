November 28, 2023

Ducati, Tardozzi: “Marc Marquez? The smile says it all”

An important day for eight-time world champion Marc Marquez, who “tasted” a Ducati MotoGP for the first time astride the Gresini team’s racing cars.

The atmosphere in Ducati is relaxed, according to team manager Davide Tardozzi: “He will absolutely be among the first, I think the smile I saw for a moment on television says it all. You can’t help but have respect for this boy’s sporting abilities. eight-time world champion Marquez is not in question.”

“The line-up of eight Ducati riders is impressive. I believe and hope we will win the world championship again in 2024, but we have respect for our opponents, who are working really hard”.

The 2024 Ducati: “There are some small new features and one important one, an engine evolution. We are still working on it, now the feedback from the officials and Pramac is important. It will be important to give the right information to the technicians. We are trying to improve the points weakest than our bike, but we also have to think about the strong points.”

