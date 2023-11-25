Ducati presents its new 2024 clothing collection to the public: a complete range of products designed to meet the needs of all motorcyclists

November 25, 2023

All the proposals are designed to make the experience riding the models in the Ducati range even more pleasant and safe, in particular the new products presented during the 2024 Ducati World Première. Ducati also offers a wide Sportswear range with which to express one’s passion for the Borgo Panigale factory. Sweatshirts, men’s and women’s softshells, rain jackets, down jackets, hats, merchandising and many other novelties.

From touring to off-road use, through to sporty riding on the road or track, all the garments are designed while always maintaining safety and performance as key elements, without ever sacrificing style. The technical garments are made in collaboration with the best companies in the sector and with high quality materials that guarantee durability and protection. The aesthetics are taken care of and enhanced by the collaboration between Aldo Drudi and the Ducati Style Center.

The main novelty for the Racing line is the suit Ducati Corse K3 in kangaroo leather, designed by Drudi Performance and produced by Dainese exclusively for Ducati. This suit is equipped with protectors on the shoulders, elbows, knees and shins, steel inserts to facilitate sliding and sliders on the knees and elbows. It is also designed for the insertion of the optional back protector. To ensure maximum freedom of movement while riding, the suit is constructed with a Tri-axial elastic insert on the back, elasticated inserts at the points of greatest constriction and a seamless collar.

The Ducati Corse K3 suit, in addition to being able to be purchased in the version with standard sizes and colours, is among the garments proposed by the Borgo Panigale manufacturer in the exclusive Ducati SuMisura programme, which offers Ducatisti the possibility of personalizing the suit both in terms of graphic design than in fitting.

Again for use on the track, Ducati has also renewed its top-of-the-range helmet Ducati Corse V7created by Arai, which combines a modern and bold style with a distinctly racing look thanks also to the exclusive design inspired by the graphics of the Desmosedici Stradale R engine.

The boots complete the look Ducati Corse V6 Air, in pure racing style, which represent the top of the range in terms of performance and safety. Made for track use, they incorporate the innovations derived from the technical advice of the official riders of the Ducati Lenovo Team, Pecco Bagnaia and Enea Bastianini.

Among the new features of the Touring line, Ducati presents the helmet Strada Tour V5, designed for the more adventurous Ducatisti who combine their journeys with more extreme and off-road outings. Safety is guaranteed by the SFL (SuperFiber Laminate) shell and the patented internal shell in EPS (Expanded Polystyrene) with differentiated densities, as well as by the Hyper Ridge reinforcement ribs that surround the bottom of the shell, increasing sturdiness and lowering the center of gravity of the helmet . Equipped with the Facial Contour System (FCS), the helmet is easier to put on and at the same time guarantees a more comfortable fit and excellent stability.

Gloves Tour C5, developed by Held, integrate the Ducati product offering dedicated to touring use. The linear and versatile design lends itself well to use with all the suits in the range, while the 2 in 1 technology guarantees two modes of use based on the weather conditions.

Helmet D-Attitude V2 and the jacket Flow C5 are among the main innovations presented for the Urban line.

The D-Attitude V2 helmet is the perfect ally for tackling urban journeys and summer trips. The rigid outer shell and the patented differentiated density EPS inner shell guarantee comfort and protection.

The Flow C5 jacket, designed by Drudi Performance with red and black color blocks and available in men’s and women’s versions, is the garment for traveling with style and practicality. Designed for summer use and in warmer climates, the garment is ventilated and equipped with a detachable H2Out rainproof and windproof membrane.

The Sport line, with the 2024 collection, is enriched with helmets Ducati Theme V2 e D-Rider V2, both designed by Drudi Performance with finishes and color blocking to match the rest of the pieces in the collection. Modern design, lightweight materials and maximum protection converge in a single product approved according to the highest safety standards.

The jacket Black Rider C2, designed by Drudi Performance, it gives a bold and contemporary look for urban use. Safety and comfort are guaranteed by the Warrior Lite protectors on the shoulders and elbows and by the construction in natural full-grain cowhide with water-repellent PU (polyurethane) treatment and Flex Tenax.

The boots Speed Evo WP C2developed in collaboration with Alpinestars, are suitable for both road and track use, are resistant to water and abrasion and are in line with the latest certification regulations.

The latest Ducati Apparel products are available from the company’s dealer network in Borgo Panigale or on Shop.Ducati.com.

Ducati presents the 2024 clothing collection