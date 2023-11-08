November 7, 2023

The words of Pecco Bagnaia a few days before the Sepang GP

A few days before the weekend in Malaysia, the third to last round of the season, the Ducati rider Pecco Bagnaia spoke to the microphones of the official MotoGP website about the fight for the World Championship with Jorge Martin and the pressure he will have to deal with in the latter races, thanks to the fact that every small mistake could cost you dearly in terms of points.

“I honestly think that the pressure was higher last year, because Ducati was coming off a period of 15 years without titles and I felt the weight of that on my shoulders. This season is different. I feel a lot of responsibility, but in a way that I it gives great motivation to give the best. Being the team’s point of reference is something to be proud of” began the Piedmontese centaur.

“Few riders have managed to win two consecutive world titles, but being beaten by Jorge would not be synonymous with failure, because we would have still had an excellent season” added Pecco Bagnaia.

With three races to go, the Piedmontese rider is at the top of the standings with 389 points, thirteen points ahead of Ducati Pramac rider Jorge Martin (376).

©Getty Images