November 14, 2023

Ducati, Pecco Bagnaia raises discussion about Bastianini and Martin

Ducati rider Pecco Bagnaia has taken a position regarding the possible exchange between Enea Bastianini and Jorge Martin at Ducati. According to the Piedmontese rider, the Borgo Panigale team must continue to focus on the Rimini native also next season.

“I think Enea deserves another chance for what happened during the season. He never had the chance to understand this bike well and when he was starting to understand something he crashed again in Barcelona. So, for me, everyone has need another opportunity”, are the words quoted by Motorsport.

“Considering the results that Jorge is achieving in the Pramac team, which is an official team with different colors, I don’t see a reason for this change.”

“I think it’s better for Enea and also for the team that Enea remains in the same team. Absolutely, Jorge is doing an exceptional job, it’s fantastic what he’s doing. But I think Enea deserves another chance”, are the words of the world champion who is causing discussion online.

©Getty Images