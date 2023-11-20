November 19, 2023

Pecco Bagnaia’s words after second place in Qatar

After dominating the Qatar Grand Prix for 19 laps, Pecco Bagnaia was overtaken by Fabio Di Giannantonio, which cost him the victory.

The Piedmontese driver is still satisfied with the second place obtained in Losail: “I’m very happy because what I expected yesterday happened today. The start was perfect and I was in front for a long time, but Diggia was incredible. I tried to manage the tire setting in general, but unfortunately nothing. I made a mistake and went completely out.

“It’s a shame, but the result is still positive and I’m very happy, we managed to create a gap and increase the advantage over Jorge which will be important for Valencia” concluded Bagnaia, who is now +21 on Jorge Martin in the general classification.

©Getty Images