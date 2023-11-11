November 10, 2023

Ducati: Pecco Bagnaia and Tardozzi are now optimistic

Smiles in the official Ducati team after free practice for the Malaysian GP. World Championship leader Pecco Bagnaia expressed optimism: “One of the best Fridays in a long time. I felt good and had good sensations, with the used tires I went fast and this was fundamental. The first time attack went very well, while the second one, unfortunately I made a little mistake during the lap. However, it was good to have had so much speed right from the start.”

Starting immediately from Q2 gives confidence to the world champion, who is expected to have a great duel with Martin: “This weekend we started with a better set-up than other times: this time I felt good on the bike straight away. We did a good job. step especially on the left corners, we found a better fit: unfortunately in the two time attacks I lost something on the last corner”.

Team manager Tardozzi is also happy: “I am comforted by the excellent race pace he showed with the medium tyres, which will be the tires for tomorrow’s Sprint Race, we’ll see then for Sunday. He has a good pace and therefore good indications have arrived.”

©Getty Images