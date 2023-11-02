November 1, 2023

Paolo Ciabatti is categorical: “No preferential treatment”

During an interview with the Spanish newspaper “As”, Ducati sporting director Paolo Ciabatti expressed himself bluntly on the world championship fight between Pecco Bagnaia and Jorge Martin, who are only 13 points behind each other.

“Ducati is as proud of Pecco as it is of Martin. I repeat, they are two riders that we have decided to put on official bikes, with an official contract. They have exactly the same bikes and identical technical support. On our part there will be no treatment of please, because we believe that they are two guys who represent the present and future of MotoGP” began the sporting director of the Borgo Panigale company.

“Jorge could have already been in the official team, but Bastianini won four GPs last year and we had to include him in the factory team. But ever since we signed him in Moto2, Martin is a rider we believe in. Last season he had a bad accident in Portmimao, but he managed to demonstrate his great talent” continued the former SBK sporting director.

“The best will win. We must not forget the accident Pecco had in Barcelona and its consequences, but now we have a championship with two drivers who are doing something impressive. They will have to control their nerves and keep their confidence high, aware that they can do good. They are stronger than the others” commented Paolo Ciabatti.

