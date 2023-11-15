The 500 examples of the Ducati Panigale V4 SP2 30th Anniversario, unveiled to the public at Eicma 2023, sold like hot cakes, confirming how special Ducatis remain an essential investment for collectors

They were enough only 4 days to sell out the 500 units of the Ducati Panigale V4 SP2 30th Anniversaryrevealed to the public with an event on the opening day of EICMA 2023, the eightieth edition of the Milanese show.

A success that confirms the appreciation for the special Ducatis produced in limited series: last December they were even enough just a few hours to sell out the 260+260 Panigale V4 2022 World Champion Replica dedicated to the successes of Pecco Bagnaia and Alvaro Bautista and signed by the two drivers in original.

Just a few months earlier, the 630 Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini, limited series inspired by the Huracàn STO super sports car, were also assigned in a few hours together with the 63 Customer Specials reserved for Lamborghini customers, who were able to create an even more unique and personal motorcycle in collaboration with the Ducati Style Center.

The special Ducatis are therefore confirmed as one of the most appreciated investments among collectors who love motorsso much so that it is not uncommon for the pieces – numbered and always accompanied by certificates of authenticity – to be subject to revaluation in subsequent years.

Ducati Panigale V4 SP2 30th Anniversary 916 sold out in just 4 days