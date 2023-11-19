November 16, 2023

Ducati: Pecco Bagnaia-Enea Bastianini pact of steel

Pecco Bagnaia finds an important ally in the sprint for the MotoGP World Championship: his teammate Enea Bastianini. The driver from Rimini, who was on the sidelines for a long time and in the rear after the conditioning injury in Portimao, seems to have completely recovered and won the Malaysian GP in Portimao last weekend.

Now Bastianini’s task is to help Bagnaia for the grand final: “I feel light-hearted after the victory in Sepang. I always say that I work for a team, and it will certainly be right to help if there is the possibility.”

“Both Bagnaia and Martin are at a very high level and it will be a close fight. Surely Pecco will repeat himself, I’ll bet my hypothetical euro on him”.

Furthermore, a victory for Bagnaia would prevent Martin from joining the official team in his place. And Bastianini doesn’t hide what would be in his favor: “In my opinion these are not discussions put forward by Ducati. I stay out of it, I’m calm – the Rimini native told the Gazzetta dello Sport -. Pecco deserves the World Championship and his victory will help me too” .

©Getty Images