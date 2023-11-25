November 24, 2023

Marc Marquez approves Jorge Martin’s strategy

After having obtained direct access to Q2 of the Valencia GP, Honda rider Marc Marquez, among the various topics covered, expressed himself in no uncertain terms on the disruptive actions carried out by Jorge Martin towards his title rival Pecco Bagnaia , which will start from Q1.

“I like what Jorge did. He was behind Pecco, he is also behind Pecco in the championship, but he needs to do everything in his power, respecting the rules and limits, to put him in difficulty. Martin must try to win the World Championship , so if he made Bagnaia nervous, I offer him my congratulations” began the Honda rider as reported by “MotoSprint”.

“A lot will depend on the progress of qualifying. If I manage to find the right path and a good speed we can aspire to something important. I will risk it to the maximum of my possibilities. I’m not thinking about Tuesday’s tests, if anything I want to conclude the story in the best possible way with Honda, competing in some good races and achieving good results” added the eight-time world champion.

Subsequently, the Spanish rider expressed himself on Luca Marini’s imminent arrival in the Repsol HRC team: “I have no intention of giving him advice. I don’t even give it to my brother. The only thing I feel like saying to Luca is that he must try to have patience. After all, I’ll have to have some too when I get on the new bike.”

