November 24, 2023

Ducati: Martin vs Bagnaia, Gino Borsoi also has his say

At the end of the second free practice session of the Valencia GP, Prima Pramac team manager Gino Borsoi, speaking on “Sky Sport MotoGp”, focused on the disruptive actions carried out by Jorge Martin towards Pecco Bagnaia.

“We are playing for the world championship in the last race and I think everyone is trying to do everything possible to bring home even small advantages. I don’t know if Pecco was in difficulty in the afternoon, but in any case I expect him to be very strong as always on Saturday and Sunday ” began the Prima Pramac team manager.

“I don’t think Bagnaia is in difficulty, but maybe certain strategies can give a little inspiration. We’re satisfied for now. Martin was very happy with the balance of the bike, but it’s only Friday and there’s still time to work, so I I’m waiting for the red jackets to arrive tomorrow” continued the blue manager.

“From what I can understand, Pecco is more used to it than Martin psychologically. He has already won a world championship, also recovering quite a few points from Quartararo. Jorge was used to it in Moto 3, but it’s not the same thing, so you need a mentality that we are trying to build together. It’s not easy but he has the ideal approach at the moment. Best and worst moments of the year? Japan was one of the greatest moments, as was the whole last part of the season, except the mistake in India and the unlucky moment in Qatar” concluded Gino Borsoi.

