November 9, 2023

Ducati, Bagnaia: “Martin in the official team? It wouldn’t be right for Enea”

Ducati rider Pecco Bagnaia spoke clearly at the press conference in Sepang about the possible promotion of Jorge Martin to the official team, replacing Enea Bastianini.

“Martin my partner in 2024? I have no say in this nor do I want to have it. I think it wouldn’t be right for Enea for the season he had. However, I’m just here to race.”

On the fight with the Spaniard for the title: “Last year I had pressure all weekend but then I won the race. Every rider has different sensations when there is pressure: I don’t know about Jorge, but I think experience can help me in some situations.”

“It’s a pleasure to feel the pressure, it’s a great fuel from my point of view to feel the hunger to be champion again.”

©Getty Images