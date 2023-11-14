November 13, 2023

Ducati-Marc Marquez: Jorge Lorenzo no longer has doubts

Marc Marquez will immediately be a great protagonist in 2024 on the Gresini team’s Ducati: Jorge Lorenzo speaking to DAZN has no doubts about the future of the Catalan rider.

“If Alex Marquez was able to get the Pole Position, win the Sprint and get on the podium, Marc Marquez will achieve even better results.”

“Marc continues to be the best – assured Lorenzo -. And the Ducati is the best bike”.

“We will see a super smiling Marc, he still has that magic that few riders have and which can make the difference, despite his age.”

