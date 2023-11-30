November 29, 2023

Ducati, Marc Marquez is already impressing his brand mates

In the MotoGP tests in Valencia with a view to 2024, Marc Marquez got on the Team Gresini Ducati for the first time, immediately recording an excellent time, the fourth, and the second among the bikers from the Borgo Panigale factory: ahead of him are in fact Mavericks Vinales with the Aprilia, Brad Binder with the KTM and Marco Bezzecchi, with the Ducati Mooney VR 46 Racing.

The website specializing in motors formilapassion.it has collected some of the voices of the brand mates of the eight-time world champion Spaniard, six in MotoGP, starting with the new two-time champion of the premier class Francesco Bagnaia.

“I said he would finish in the lead, I was wrong in a few positions – says Pecco -. I think he will have fun with our bike. I expected it to be fast, but I haven’t seen anything yet. I’m sure he will be fast next year and I knew he would have a good test.” “In Turn 8 he is impressive, he is already ahead of all of us,” added the other official Ducati team rider Enea Bastianini, definitely the most impressed of all.

These are the words given to AS by Jorge Martin, the Spaniard of Team Pramac who contested the title in Bagnaia until the end: “Marc Marquez didn’t impress anyone because I knew how fast he could be, I was very surprised by the first lap that did. I couldn’t wait to see his data and the similar style we have. My team saw it and told me we look like the same driver. We use the brakes in a very similar way and the same goes for the trajectories. I have already learned some things and I hope to continue learning from him. It’s a challenge, a motivation. It will be very stimulating to be able to compete against one of the best drivers in history.”

©Getty Images