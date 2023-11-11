November 10, 2023

Ducati, Marc Marquez: “I don’t want to have any more regrets”

Honda centaur Marc Marquez spoke in an interview with Sky about his feelings three races from the end of his long experience with the Japanese team: “It’s difficult to imagine my end with Honda. I will give 100% without exaggerating, but I will try to give everything because I want to thank them for everything they have done for me.”

The eight-time world champion will move to Ducati to experience the sensations of the past again: “In life you have to experience everything you feel in that moment. I don’t want to have regrets. When I finish my career, I want to think that I did it 100%. % what I wanted. It’s risky, but that’s my mentality. I will accept failure if it comes, I know the risks. But at least I won’t have regrets.”

“Am I an earthquake in Ducati? I don’t think it will be like this. Martin, Bagnaia, Bezzecchi are very strong riders. And they are young. In sport no one is eternal, there comes a day when you decline and the young people throw you out. It’s a natural step You have to give 100% to extend your career. I’ve won a lot, but I haven’t won a race for two years.”

The goal is first of all to become competitive again: “I would like to smile again under my helmet, this means being at the front. Winning is difficult, but it would be nice to fight to win again and always be among the best five.”

