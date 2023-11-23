November 22, 2023

Ducati-Marc Marquez, Dall’Igna admits: “Explosive situation”

Ducati Corse general director Gigi Dall’Igna has returned to talk about Marc Marquez’s rumored transfer to the Ducati Gresini team from 2024.

“When an eight-time world champion wants to get on your bike you can’t help but be happy, maybe it’s even better than winning a World Championship. It gives me extreme pleasure”, admitted Dall’Igna to As.

Dall’Igna was categorical about the inclusion of Marc Marquez in the official Ducati team: “At the moment we have so many riders and everything is well organized that this reasoning cannot be made. I would say no. You cannot think of putting Marc in the official team”.

Dall’Igna confessed some “risks”: “We know that there are some risks and that we will have to be good at managing everything. When you already have two riders with the same bike competing for the World Championship, it’s not easy. The situation is a a little explosive, we will have to be careful to manage the relationships between the different drivers well.”

