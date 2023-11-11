November 10, 2023

Ducati, Jorge Martin: “The weather stresses us”

Ducati Pramac team rider Jorge Martin made a positive assessment after Friday’s free practice in Sepang: “I felt competitive from the morning and very strong in the afternoon. We had to change the strategy a bit because we feared the arrival of the rain. I didn’t have a new tire at the start of practice, so I had to abort the second run. But overall I managed to drive in 57, which is a very good time.”

“I’m also strong in terms of pace. I made some mistakes in my time-attack, so I think I still have some margin in my pocket for tomorrow. Surely other riders also have margin.”

The rain makes all strategies precarious: “These tests were a bit stressful for this very reason, you always have to be in the top 10. If the rain comes while you’re outside the ten you’re in trouble, but we have to be ready. There’s a big risk for everyone, but the last time we raced in the wet I won. We have to keep our feet on the ground and understand how to be faster than Pecco.”

©Getty Images