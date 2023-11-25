November 24, 2023

Ducati: Jorge Martin-Pecco Bagnaia, fire fight and response

The fight for the MotoGP title between Jorge Martin and Pecco Bagnaia heats up. The rider from the Ducati Pramac team admitted that he put pressure on the world champion by getting in his slipstream, and succeeded in his aim by qualifying for Q2 at the expense of the nervous Piedmontese.

“In recent days we have tried to invent something to put pressure on Pecco. I joined him on the track thinking he would go fast, but on Saturday he will go easily into Q2”.

“It was a very positive day, the track is fantastic and I’m ready for the battle: we found the right solutions”

Pecco Bagnaia instead responded piquedly to the provocation: “Jorge Martin should concentrate on his job. I think he has to do his job, he has to win both races, better think about his job”.

“It was a complicated day, we couldn’t do what we usually manage to resolve today. We struggled more than expected. We already know where to work, I lose half a second in corners, I’m sure we’ll make a big step forward.”

