November 3, 2023

Ducati: Jorge Martin in the official team under one condition

Rumors are multiplying regarding Jorge Martin’s arrival in the official Ducati team, alongside Pecco Bagnaia. According to what La Repubblica reports, the Borgo Panigale company is actually considering the possibility of teaming up with Martin and Pecco as early as 2024, and would be ready to give the green light if the Iberian rider wins the World Championship at the expense of the Piedmontese centaur.

If this eventuality occurs, Ducati will have to pay a very high penalty included in Enea Bastianini’s contract.

The rider from Rimini would thus “relegate” to the Pramac team, but would still have a Ducati GP24, unlike the VR46 team and the Marquez brothers in the Gresini team.

Bastianini’s agent, Carlo Pernat, commented on the hypothesis as follows to Repubblica: “There is no logic. Enea is a great champion and he has already demonstrated it, Ducati knows it well, with the crash in his debut race it made him throw away a championship where he would certainly have been a protagonist. And then there’s a contract: repudiating it would cost a lot of money.”

©Getty Images