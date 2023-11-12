It is clear that, in the opinions of voters, there are no more beautiful motorbikes than the tricolor ones. In eighteen editions of our competition, in fact, first place has always been won by Ducati or MV Agusta. With the victory in 2023, the Borgo Panigale manufacturer reaches 12 victories in our competition “Vote and win the most beautiful motorbike of the Show”. Here’s who has won in past years:

2005: MV Agusta Brutale 910 R

2006: Ducati 1098

2007: MV Agusta Brutale 1078RR

2008: Ducati Streetfighter

2009: Ducati Multistrada 1200

2010: MV Agusta F3

2011: Ducati 1199 Panigale

2012: MV Agusta Rivale 800

2013: Ducati Monster 1200S

2014: Ducati Scrambler

2015: Ducati XDiavel

2016: Ducati SuperSport S

2017: Ducati Panigale V4 S

2018: MV Agusta Brutale 1000 Serie Oro

2019: Ducati Streetfighter V4

2021: MV Agusta Superveloce Aug

2022: Ducati Diavel V4

2023: Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono RVE