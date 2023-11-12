It is clear that, in the opinions of voters, there are no more beautiful motorbikes than the tricolor ones. In eighteen editions of our competition, in fact, first place has always been won by Ducati or MV Agusta. With the victory in 2023, the Borgo Panigale manufacturer reaches 12 victories in our competition “Vote and win the most beautiful motorbike of the Show”. Here’s who has won in past years:
2005: MV Agusta Brutale 910 R
2006: Ducati 1098
2007: MV Agusta Brutale 1078RR
2008: Ducati Streetfighter
2009: Ducati Multistrada 1200
2010: MV Agusta F3
2011: Ducati 1199 Panigale
2012: MV Agusta Rivale 800
2013: Ducati Monster 1200S
2014: Ducati Scrambler
2015: Ducati XDiavel
2016: Ducati SuperSport S
2017: Ducati Panigale V4 S
2018: MV Agusta Brutale 1000 Serie Oro
2019: Ducati Streetfighter V4
2021: MV Agusta Superveloce Aug
2022: Ducati Diavel V4
2023: Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono RVE
