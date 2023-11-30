Putting a season to forget behind us finally seems possible.

Enea Bastianini smiles again after the final tests of 2023 in Valencia. The Rimini native, fresh from a championship in which he was plagued by problems, tested the Desmosedici GP24 with which he will face the next MotoGP season and declared that he has already gathered good sensations in view of the upcoming championship.

“Things went well straight away – confirmed Bastianini at the end of the tests -. Already the first impact with the GP24 was better than the one I had last year. The difference with the 2023 Desmosedici is not that great, but this bike is better. Furthermore, we have already managed to work well on the set-up, something that I wasn’t able to do consistently in the last season.”

“We have improved in managing the bike and also in entering corners. The best aspect of all, however, are the improvements in the set-up. The engine braking is better, and the engine itself is faster. When you open the throttle a response comes excellent response, I’m really happy. It’s just a shame about the strong wind on the track in Valencia, but I’ll have other opportunities to attempt a real time attack”, concluded Bastianini.