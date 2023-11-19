November 17, 2023

Ducati, Di Giannantonio is frank: “I don’t deserve it”

Ahead of the rest of the weekend in Qatar, Team Gresini’s Ducati rider Fabio Di Giannantonio spoke out in no uncertain terms about the domino effect in the rider market triggered by Marc Marquez’s decision to leave Honda and the possibility of staying off the grid drivers next season.

“There are those two seats in MotoGP that are still free, but I think that during the weekend in Losail there will be further news. I asked not to know anything until Sunday, because I just want to think about giving my all in the Sprint Race and in the GP. This situation is very stressful and I hope to have something concrete in Valencia” began the Italian centaur as reported by “Motorsport”.

“It was like a domino effect. First Marc left Honda, which was the first big surprise, because they were the most successful couple in the MotoGP era for eleven years. The second piece fell when he happened to my team. After that I was offered the Honda seat, but now it seems that they will take someone else. After that another profitable opportunity came up for me because I have a lot of respect for the VR46 team, but there too apparently they preferred another rider. Marc started the whole mechanism that is burying my place in MotoGP under itself” continued the Team Gresini centaur.

“I think I deserve to stay in MotoGP. A lot has happened in the last few months and I don’t deserve what’s happening to me. It’s my second year in the premier class and I’ve achieved enough results to stay in MotoGP. A Moto2 for me it would be a step backwards, just like SBK I don’t consider it an option at the moment. I’m 25 years old, I’m in my best period as a rider and I’m convinced I can continue to improve in this category” added the 1998 born rider.

In conclusion, Di Giannantonio spoke about the possible hiring as a third driver: “Let’s say that at the moment it’s not a real option that I have. But obviously we have to do something to be on the grid. If not for next year, for 2025. After all, I am still a MotoGP rider and the results I have achieved will remain forever. If I deserve it today, I will also deserve it next year and in 2025. Let’s try to find the best way to stay and if it isn’t there next year, at least in two.”

©Getty Images