November 26, 2023

The words of Davide Tardozzi

The Ducati team manager Davide Tardozzi wanted to honor Jorge Martin and his Pramac team on Sky Sport, with the race still underway, a few moments after the fall of the Spanish centaur which certified the second consecutive title for Pecco Bagnaia in MotoGP.

“It’s clear that I’m sorry for Martin, because it would have been nice to win with Jorge still on the track, but he must be given credit for having had a great championship – he underlined -. The Pramac team has grown a lot with him and I would like to mention Borsoi who has done an excellent job for the team and made it make a leap in quality. I believe Martin will be one of the drivers of the future. Now we celebrate Francesco Bagnaia world champion.”

“We are really happy with this result – he added, at the end of the race -. A difficult weekend for many reasons which ended in the best possible way. A victory which gave us great emotion. Pecco ran like a champion and deserved the final success.”

