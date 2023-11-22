November 21, 2023

Ducati: Dani Pedrosa peremptory on the ‘plot’ against Jorge Martin

KTM tester Daniel Pedrosa on DAZN Spain did not mince words to comment on the topic of the alleged conspiracy against Jorge Martin in MotoGP. The centaur of the Ducati Pramac team finished the Qatar Grand Prix only in tenth place on Sunday after having argued with the tires throughout the race: Pecco Bagnaia took advantage of this and now has a 21 point advantage over the Iberian with one weekend left to go. World.

“It is clear that Martin had grip problems on the bike on Sunday, but it is also clear that the day before, in the Sprint on Saturday, other riders had had the same problem, including Pecco Bagnaia. These are technical problems that can and which in the economy of a season happen sooner or later to everyone”, are the words reported by mowmag.

“These things happen in races. If we look at the minor categories they happen even more and they are episodes so frequent that they almost represent a constant. It shouldn’t happen, but it happens.”

“Each driver has a lot to draw on Thursday. That tire was in their lot, just like the tire that Bagnaia perhaps didn’t like the day before. They could have chosen it the other way around, having chosen that tire for Saturday and the tire with which raced in the Sprint could have been the one today. It’s a matter of chance. In the end that batch of tires is the one you have for the whole weekend and you can only hope that all the tires in that batch are good for the entire weekend. But we have seen that this is not always the case.”

