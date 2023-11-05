November 4, 2023

Borgo Panigale is in flux, but any changes should not be taken lightly.

Ducati between Jorge Martin and Enea Bastianini in view of 2024. This is at least what the helmet market rumors report regarding the Borgo Panigale factory team, also in view of the world championship race which sees the Spaniard competing for the world championship with Pecco Bagnaia. On this perspective, however, Carlo Pernat wanted to intervene with very clear words.

It all stems from an indiscretion from ‘AS’, according to which Ducati would like to “promote” Martin as Bagnaia’s teammate in the event that he becomes the 2023 MotoGP champion, thus taking Bastianini’s place. The whole thing was also relaunched by ‘Repubblica’, whose source from Borgo Panigale stated: “We haven’t talked about it officially, but it’s a possibility that we don’t feel like ruling out.” But Carlo Pernat isn’t in it.

“We received the letter from Borgo Panigale at the end of August, we will be with them also in 2024 – guaranteed Pernat, Bastianini’s manager -. Enea is a great champion, and he has demonstrated it. The accident with Luca Marini in Portugal made him throwing away a season in which he would certainly have been a protagonist. Ducati knows this well, just as it knows that a contract exists. And breaking it would cost a lot of money.”

©Getty Images