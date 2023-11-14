November 13, 2023

Ducati, Bastianini-Martin exchange: Tardozzi explains

Enea Bastianini in the Pramac team, Jorge Martin in the official Ducati Lenovo team: Ducati team manager Davide Tardozzi wanted to clarify after the rumors of a change in view of the 2024 MotoGP World Championship.

“The truth is that the riders are from Ducati and have contracts with Ducati. Honestly, we can do what we want. We decide things, we can change things, we can reciprocate things, anything can happen,” Tardozzi explained to TNT Sports.

“We never had any doubts about Enea. He suffered from the injuries he sustained. Pecco helped him. This makes a huge difference in Enea’s attitude.”

Sporting director Paolo Ciabatti also opened up to the possibility of an exchange: “With Martin’s current level of performance it is a reality that we should consider. But obviously no decision has been made, but let’s see. We cannot ignore this level of performance” .

