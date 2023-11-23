November 22, 2023

Ducati, Bagnaia: “No relaxation, I can’t wait”

Ducati rider Pecco Bagnaia spoke ahead of the last Grand Prix of the season in Valencia. “After the Qatar GP we arrive in Valencia with a 21 point advantage over Jorge. They certainly give us a little more breathing room, but they are still not enough to be able to relax.”

“Valencia is a track where we have been fast in the past and where we have the potential to do well. Our approach to the weekend will not change compared to the other races. The objective will always be the same: to work well from the first session on Friday, have a good qualifying, and try to fight for the victory in the race.”

“I’m calm and I can’t wait to get on track for this last act of the season,” said the reigning world champion.

©Getty Images