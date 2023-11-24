November 23, 2023

Ducati, Bagnaia-Martin clash: Gigi Dall’Igna expresses his preference

During an interview given to the microphones of “La Repubblica”, the general director of Ducati Gigi Dall’Igna, among the various topics covered, spoke out about the world championship fight between Pecco Bagnaia and Jorge Martin, which sees the Piedmontese ahead by 21 points with one game to go.

“For Ducati it is certainly better if Pecco wins: our sponsors are important, we have been linked for many seasons and we have a very strong relationship. I think that between the two, in Valencia, the one who makes the least mistakes will win. If I have to choose one I would say Bagnaia, because he is the official rider, but I will give both of them the same opportunities” began the director of Ducati Corse.

“Martin is more explosive and instinctive, while Pecco is a mix of calm, logic, preparation and method. In the end it is always the best compromise that wins: understanding when it is time to be instinctive and how methodical. If those two studied each other, learning from each other, they would be unbeatable” continued the manager of the Borgo Panigale team.

In conclusion, Gigi Dall’Igna spoke about the tire problem Jorge Martin had during the Qatar GP: “On Sunday it happened to Martin like it happened to Pecco the day before. Except that it’s the key moment and you fall into “misunderstanding, but it’s not because of this or the failure of an engine that you win or lose a championship. MotoGP is not a 100 meter race, but a nine-month marathon. What makes the difference are the mistakes made in the over the course of the season by the riders, the teams and Ducati itself. There have been many. The two have done wonderful things, but they also have a lot to blame themselves for.”

