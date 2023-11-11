November 10, 2023

Ducati, Dall’Igna blurts out about team orders

Ducati Corse general director Gigi Dall’Igna once again strongly denies the possibility of team orders pro Bagnaia in the final races of the MotoGP World Championship.

“It’s complete nonsense. These rumors make absolutely no sense. Because Martin is also under contract with Ducati. That’s why we want to give him the best material and support him in the best possible way, as we have done so far,” he told Speedweek.

“Obviously we are very happy with the successes of the factory team, ultimately we want to offer something to our sponsors. But the best must win”, continued the manager of the Borgo Panigale company.

Bagnaia and Martin are competing for the World Cup in a thrilling final: the Piedmontese’s lead has been reduced to 13 points.

©Getty Images